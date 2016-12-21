Police reassures safety during festivities

Kigali: Rwanda National Police (RNP) has reassured the public of their safety and security during upcoming of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.



“The festive period is here and everyone is looking forward to enjoy it in a safer and secure environment. Whatever we do in everyone’s belief and tradition, should be done in a way that it doesn’t affect the happiness and wellbeing of others,” Chief Supt. Lynder Nkuranga, the deputy RNP spokesperson, said.



“Although police will maintain its usual state of readiness, operations and presence on roads in particular, we appeal to the general population to maintain the spirit of partnership and take the lead in ensuring their own safety, and share with the police anything that can affect their celebrations,” she added.



Chief Supt. commended the existing policing cooperation with different stakeholders including youth volunteers, community policing committees and anti-crime clubs, which she said will also be part this security campaign.



She warned motorists against tendencies of driving while drunk, over speeding, recklessness and bad maneuvers, which are most common during the festive season, and at times causing fatal accidents. “As usual, if you are drunk, don’t drive or ride,” she cautioned.



She further called upon owners of entertainment spots and bars, religious denominations and those intending to hold musical shows, to abide by the laws.



She particularly reminded owners of bars and night clubs to take measures not to allow in minors or offer them alcoholic drinks, which is against the law.



“Criminals tend to seize such opportunities to carry out felonies, which everyone should be aware of, and take precaution, partner with the police and other security organs against such individuals through timely information sharing for quick response.”



She appealed to the public to utilize the RNP communication channels to share any information against anything illegal or suspicious for quick response.



RNP has nine separate hotlines; Maritime 110, Gender Based Violence 3512, abuse by Police officer 3511, traffic accidents 113, emergency 112, Fire Brigade 111, Anti-Corruption 997, Child Help Line 116 and Isange 3029.



The force is also on social media platforms; has online crime reporting, reporting missing persons or any citizen complaint embedded in the RNP web page –www.police.gov.rw



