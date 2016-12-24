Call for ‘safer celebrations’ in festive season

Kigali: Rwanda National Police, the City of Kigali and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) held a joint press conference calling on Rwandans and the business community in particular to mind their safety while organizing and celebrating the festivities.



Kigali city vice mayor in charge of finance and economic development Parfait Busabizwa, speaking at the conference, noted that the safety and security, and hygiene that defines the capital, like any other part of the country, should be maintained even in the festivities by “enjoying responsibly.”



“As we enjoy, each and everyone should mind their security and that of others, celebrate in the best and safer way that others are not affected as well, and where you suspect an illegal act or affected by the irritation activities, always inform the police,” Busabizwa said.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Celestin Twahirwa, the commissioner for Community Policing in RNP, said that despite the usual readiness of the force, the customary partnership with the public should continue to prevent anything that can affect the happiness of Rwandans.



“The festive, like other events, demands a security setting that can ensure the safe movement of masses on roads and safety of organized shows, which we have equally given priority,” ACP Twahirwa said.



“The safety of Rwandans is the responsibility of all; it starts with the way each and everyone organizes their events…in a way that others are not affected or offended by what you are doing,” he added.



“Festivities are enjoyed differently, depending on each one’s belief; some go for prayers, others in musical shows and entertainment spots, while others celebrate from their homes. Each of these scenarios should be done in the best way that the person next is not affected,” ACP Twahirwa explained.



He noted that drunkenness that impedes on the safety of others is unacceptable, and warned of severe consequences to those that will be caught serving alcoholic drinks to minors, admitting them in night clubs and driving or riding while drunk.



Serge Kamurinda, the Chief Operations Officer at RDB, also reminded those intending to holds entertainment shows to seek early authorization and advertise them to prevent redundancy of people moving up and down searching for the venues, which can in the process become a security issue.



In the same way, he said, service providers should put in place mechanisms to effectively accommodate high demands, adding that they intend to release a report after the festivities indicating the level of service delivery in all sectors of service providers. (End)



