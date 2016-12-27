Fire guts Nyarugenge Prison cell causing three minor injuries

Kigali: A cell at Nyarugenge Prison, also known as 1930, caught fire on Sunday afternoon causing minor injuries, officials have said.



The affected cell was host to 68 inmates, according to Spokesman of Rwanda Correctional Services SIP Hillary Sengabo, Senior Inspector of Prisons.

He said security organs including Rwanda National Police (RNP) and the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) rushed on site put out the fire before it could spread further.

CIP Sengabo said three inmates were injured during the evacuation process. He said two of the injured were attended to from within the prison compound. The other sustained a head injury and was taken to University Central Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) for further medical treatment.



The prison holds 3,127 inmates. This Nyarugenge Prison inmates are set to relocate to Mageragere Prison starting from February, 2017, according to the Ministry of Justice.(End).