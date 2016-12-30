Police destroys narcotic drugs worth Rwf 46 million

Kigali: Police in the City of Kigali disposed-off an assortment of illicit drugs including about 200 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at over Rwf46.4 million. Other destroyed psychotropic substances included 170 cartons of Tiger gin, 168 cartons of sky blue and 115 liters Kanyanga, all banned gin in Rwanda. The public destruction exercise was held at Nduba landfill in Gasabo District and attended by local authorities, residents and the media.



According to Chief Supt. Urbain Mwiseneza, the disposed-off drugs were seized in varied operations either in the City of Kigali or outscat en route to Kigali, in the last three months.

“Most of the suspects were arrested and prosecuted, and currently serving their sentences in prison,” he said.

“It is a waste of personal resources to invest in drug trade because eventually it leads to arrest, seizure and destruction,” CSP Mwiseneza said.

He advised those that are into this criminal business to try other legal businesses noting that fighting trafficking and abuse of drugs remains one of the major priorities of Rwanda National Police (RNP).

He further called upon the general public to maintain the spirit of information exchange on dealers, which he said that it has been one of the major factors that facilitates successful operations against such. (End).