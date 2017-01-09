Man arrested with 250kgs of cannabis

Kigali: Police in Rubavu district intercepted a man, who was allegedly trafficking 250 kilogrammes of cannabis. The suspect; Patrick Mavubi, 30, was apprehended in a security operation conducted on January 7 in Kivu Village of Nengo Cell in Gisenyi Sector.



He had trafficked the narcotics into Rwanda through Lake Kivu, according to Chief Inspector of police (CIP) Theobald Kanamugire, the Western region police spokesperson. In a statement, the Rwandan Police says that the narcotics had been concealed in sacks.



“We had received information about two men that were attempting to traffic cannabis through the waters; the marine units operating in Lake Kivu were alerted and they managed to arrest Mavubi red-handed, seized all the drugs, but investigations are still underway to trace and arrest the second suspect, ” CIP Kanamugire said.



He noted that although Rubavu remains one of the major transit routes for drug dealers, the existing partnership with the residents continues to play a significant part in identifying and arresting the dealers through real time information sharing. (End)





