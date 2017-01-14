Countrywide Police operations seize scores of narcotic drugs

Kigali: Rwanda National Police (RNP) has seized several drugs in separate anti-narcotics operations conducted across the country.



The anti-drugs operations also included the public destruction of psychotropic substances in Ngoma District valued at Rwf21 million.



The destruction of 826 kg of cannabis and 2235 litres of Kanyanga – a banned crude gin in Rwanda in Sake Sector.



The exercise was presided over by the District Police Commander (DPC) Senior Supt.Janvier Mutaganda alongside members of other security organs, prosecution, local leaders and Sake residents.



“Drug addicts usually make impaired decisions and end up committing crimes. Most of the petty criminals have acted under the influence of drugs,” said SSP Mutaganda.

While warning of continued operations and arrest of drug dealers, the DPC noted that in most of the operations, suspects were apprehended and are either facing varied jail terms or under court proceedings.



“Drug consumers are usually a threat to security, not productive citizens that’s why as law enforcers we usually embark on enhance operations to ensure we wipe out this vice so as to have secure, healthy and productive citizens,” the DPC added.



Elsewhere in the same region, Police in Nyagatare District also arrested one Julius Nshimiyimana as he smuggled cartons of Uganda waragi, Novida, 12 pieces of Zebra waragi and 10 cartons of water. Zebra waragi is also banned in Rwanda.



In a similar operation, police in Rulindo District also arrested a woman identified as Assumpta Ingabire with 84 pieces of Chief waragi while in Kamonyi District Police together with local leaders conducted a targeted operation and apprehended Marie Claire Umugwaneza, in possession of 86 pellets of Cannabis.



In a related development, Police in Musanze recently arrested Cariope Niyibizi and Jocelyne Nyirahabiyambere who were smuggling 10 packets of Blue Sky, an in illicit gin and 100 dozen on non-degradable plastic bags.



According the Northern Region police spokesperson, Inspector of Police (IP) Innocent Gasasira, the two suspects were trailed and arrested red-handed following credible information by the residents.



Fighting drug abuse is one if the priorities of RNP as an effort to break other crimes largely committed by drug abusers. (End)







