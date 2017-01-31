Case file for ex-minister Evode Imena transferred to Prosecution

Kigali: The Rwandan police has transferred the case file of former State Minister in charge of mining, Evode Imena, and two ministry officials to the Prosecution.



Evode Imena is charged along with Director of Mining Regulation, Francis Kayumba, and Division Manager of Mining Technical operations Joseph Kagabo.



The suspects are accused of illegally issuing a mining research license based on favoritism as stipulated in article 647 of the penal code. They are in custody since last Friday at Remera Police Station. (End)



