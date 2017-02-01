REB, USAID Support Approval and Leveling of Kinyarwanda Children’s Books

Kigali: To increase the number of reading materials available in Rwandan classrooms, last week the Rwanda Education Board (REB), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a four day workshop in Nyamata, Bugesera District, to identify and approve books appropriate for early grade readers.



Experts from REB and the publishing industry collaboratively evaluated Kinyarwanda children’s books based on their suitability for the P1, P2 and P3 student reading levels.



Books that met the criteria were assigned reading levels and approved for use in Rwandan primary schools. As a result of the workshop, more titles will be available for all P1-P3 children in public and government-aided schools to better support their learning.



The exercise was carried out with financial and technical support from Soma Umenye, a five-year, Rwf 60 billion initiative funded by USAID. Soma Umenye aims to improve the Kinyarwanda reading skills of 1 million P1-P3 students from all public and government-aided schools by 2021. During the workshop, participants reviewed 220 Kinyarwanda books for quality and appropriateness for children learning to read in P1, P2 and P3. Participants included staff from REB, Kinyarwanda book publishers, volunteers, and Soma Umenye staff.



Janvier Gasana, the Director General of the Rwanda Education Board, described the exercise as timely and essential to improving education quality.



“We have been using books that are not graded, which affects a child’s ability to read and comprehend. The exercise will enable us to provide more appropriate titles to schools, eventually enabling younger learners and teachers to have a variety of materials to use.”



Lee Marshall, the Director of the USAID/Rwanda Education Office, thanked REB for their leadership throughout the workshop. “We appreciate this partnership with REB to transform education in Rwanda, and the insights and efforts of REB staff at the workshop were crucial to its success.”



The prospect of receiving appropriate materials for children has also excited teachers. Alphonsine Batamuriza, one of the teachers at Groupe Scolaire Kinyinya, said they desperately need relevant reading materials.



“I teach a class of 45 pupils, and it’s hard to manage them all. With appropriate books, I hope I will be able to track even the struggling learners.”



Over the next four years, USAID will commit over Rwf 68 billion to support Kinyarwanda literacy initiatives in Rwanda. To date, USAID has delivered 7 million teacher guides, story collections, and reading books for Primary 1 to 3 in schools nationwide. (End)





