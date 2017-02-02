Police arrest man in Nyaruguru for attempted bribery

Kigali: Police in Nyaruguru District have arrested a 26-year-old man identified as Valens Senguge, for attempting to bribe a judicial police officer.



Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Andre Hakizimana, the Southern region police spokesperson, said the suspect was arrested as he attempted to give a bribe of Rwf50, 000 to an officer to release his sister.



Senguge's sister, Adelphine Mukeshimana had been arrested in connection with drug related crimes. “After the arrest of Mukeshimana, his brother kept calling the officer handling the case, to meet. The officer met him on January 30 when Senguge instead pulled out Rwf50, 000 giving it to the officer to persuade him to illegally release his sister, and he was immediately arrested,” CIP Hakizimana said.



He called on the public to desist from any wrongdoings noting that bribery or corruption is also an intolerable act. “Attempting to bribe officers only exacerbates the situation,“ he noted.



Article 641 of the Penal Code stipulates that any person who offers a gift in order to get an illegal service or refrain from carrying out any usual duties shall be liable to a term of imprisonment of five to seven years and a fine of twice or up to ten times the value of what they had offered in bribes. (End)



