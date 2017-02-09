USAID-funded Study highlights challenges affecting Nutrition and Health in Rwanda

Kigali: On Thursday, February 9, 2017, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Government’s lead agency for foreign assistance, hosted an event to share the findings and recommendations of a study conducted by USAID’s Gikuriro program. The initial study focused on the causes and effects of under nutrition and the various hygiene, sanitation and water practices in six districts across Rwanda. The event took place at the Lemigo hotel.

Rwanda has made substantive strides in reducing some forms of malnutrition, including wasting and underweight; however chronic malnutrition, as measured by stunting, remains extremely high. According to the Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey, thirty-eight percent of children under five years of age were stunted in 2015. Furthermore only 16.8 percent of children six to 23 months old are receiving a minimum acceptable diet.



The new study was conducted by USAID’s Gikuriro activity,a five-year, $19 million program implemented by Catholic Relief Services. The study provides high quality data that will be used in Rwanda’s ongoing national efforts to reduce undernutrition. USAID’s Gikuriro program is devoted to improving the nutritional status of women of reproductive age and children under five.



In particular, it emphasizes the crucial 1,000-day window from pregnancy to a child’s second birthday, where nutrition is particularly important for a child’s development.



The new study outlined several interesting trends that will help the USAID-funded Gikuriro program better support the specific needs of Rwandans. In particular, the research noted the low food variety in many women’s diets. It also outlined the main strategies that households take to cope with food insecurity, such as reducing the number of meals eaten each day.



The study also illuminated that handwashing remains quite limited, and that the low number of meals eaten per day is a major impediment to improving nutrition in children.



USAID’s Gikuriro program works with community health workers to conduct growth monitoring and proper nutritional promotion with children under five years of age. The Gikuriro program also supports community health clubs to promote proper hygiene, sanitation and water practices.



These community and district level activities will implement the Government of Rwanda’s Community-Based Food and Nutrition Program and Community-Based Environmental Health Promotion Program.



USAID’s Gikuriro program will cover eight districts across Rwanda, including Kicukiro, Nyarugenge, Rwamagana, Kayonza, Ngoma, Nyabihu, Ruhango and Nyanza. (End)



