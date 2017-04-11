Kwibuka23: Minister Uwacu addresses RNP on Rwanda’s achievements after Genocide

Kigali: The Minister of Sport and Culture, Julienne Uwacu, yesterday, delivered a lecture to over 500 police officers and spoke at length about the achievement that Rwanda has registered over the last 23 years, largely due to favourable security.



The Minister’s lecture to officers at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was inline with the 23rd Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.



“We have achieved a lot as a country because we decided to make security our main pillar in whatever we do; as law enforcers, your contribution to sustainable development is paramount,” she said.



The Minister went on to detail Rwanda’s pre-colonial, colonial and after independence history that systematically culminated into the genocide that left over a million Tutsis massacred in a period of 100 days.



“Rwanda was reborn; for the country to be where it is today is because some people sacrificed a lot bring it to this level. We can’t afford to waste a single second of our time…what we want to achieve is still a lot more,” she said.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana said that the transformation and policing agenda of RNP is built along the lines and dreams of the country, and in the best interests of Rwandans.



“Although Genocide ideology cases are few, we can't afford to have even a single one. RNP strives for a society-free from Genocide ideology,” IGP Gasana said.



The commemoration week started on April 7 continues with discussions in and across borders including in peacekeeping missions where Rwandan peacekeepers are deployed, as the country continues to “remember, unit and renew.” ( End)



