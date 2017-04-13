U.S. Mission in Kigali Remembers staff killed in genocide

Kigali: Employees of the U.S. Mission in Kigali, yesterday held a memorial ceremony at U.S. Embassy compound to honor 26 Mission employees who lost their lives during the genocide. Over 200 people participated in the event, including employees from the U.S. Department of State, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Defense and Peace Corps, as well as surviving members of the victims’ families.



At this years’ commemoration event, Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles was joined by Mr. Egide Nkuranga, Vice President of Genocide Umbrella Association IBUKA and Dr. Jean-Damascene Gasanabo, Director General of the National Commission for the Fight against the Genocide (CNLG). The Ambassador, along with surviving family members laid wreaths at the embassy’s memorial plaque in remembrance of the 26 U.S. Mission employees who perished.



Ms. Diane Kayitare, a daugther of Emmanuel Kayitare, a former employee who died during the genicide and who was 14 years old, shared her long journey for 1994 to today, where she works at Agahozo Shalom, helping other orphans getting education. She thanked the US Embassy and USAID staff for supporting their education and helped them complete their studies. “They showed that they care about their former colleagues’ families”, concluded Diane.”



Adressing the audience at the commemoration event, the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda Erica Barks-Ruggles reassured Rwandans of the U.S. commitment to continue to support Rwanda build its future. “The United States is committed to a prosperous and secure future for you and all Rwandans to help build that brighter future we all want, concluded Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles.



The participants from today commemoration service will meet tomorrow at the Embassy and will organize a Walk to Remember. They will depart the U.S. Embassy in Kacyiru at 16:00 to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where the U.S. Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles will lay a wreath in honor of those who lost their lives during the genocide.



The memorial plaque on the Embassy grounds was unveiled in 2007 to honor and keep alive the memories of the fallen colleagues. In 2005, embassy employees created a Genocide Orphans Fund (GOF) to assist orphans with their school fees through their graduation from university. Most of them have already graduated from university, while three orphans still benefit from this fund. (End)





