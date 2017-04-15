Security situation calm during Kwibuka23 week, says Police

Kigali: The security situation across the country was generally calm during the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theos Badege, has said.



In an interview, ACP Badege said that the commemoration week was marked with mass participation in commemorative events and security organs ensured that security was well maintained at all sites.



Normally, cases of genocide ideology are commonly reported during the commemoration period and according to the spokesperson, these cases keep dropping each year – “an indication that there is hope that at one point there won’t be a single case.”



“Since this month began, we have recorded 24 cases related to Genocide ideology. These cases project about 50 percent decrease compared to last year,” he said.



While breaking down the figures, ACP Badege said that of the 24 cases reported, majority involve elderly people, especially men.



“Most of these offences were verbal in nature against genocide survivors and a few physical cases,” he said.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson also disclosed that police have apprehended three men in connection with the killing of a genocide survivor's cow in Kicukiro District, recently.



He also highlighted another case in Rubavu District where three men left a commemoration event early, went to set ablaze a house belonging to an 80-year old genocide survivor.



“Residents managed to put out the fire and the three men were immediately arrested,” he said. He hailed public partnership in reporting such cases and vigilance in fighting genocide ideology. (End)





