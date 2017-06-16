President Kagame officiates at the 17th Police Anniversary

Kigali: President Kagame today attended the commemoration of 17 years since the creation of the Rwanda National Police, at a ceremony where the 9th intake of the Rwanda National Police Cadet Officers was also commissioned at the Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo.



In his address, President Kagame emphasised on the importance of collaboration and cooperation between different security organs and institutions in the country as the only way of ensuring absolute security for all Rwandans.



“We know our past and the future we want. Let us work together to uphold security in our nation and region. Security is the foundation of the progress we have achieved to date and well being of our citizens. We must be defined by values of discipline, self respect, respect of others and hard work to develop our nation. Police cannot achieve its mission on its own; police can only succeed when working in collaboration with citizens.”



President Kagame thanked the people of Rwanda, individual groups and other partners who have been working with the Rwandan National Police over the years, to help the force achieve its mandate which is maintain security, fighting crime and upholding the rule law.



President Kagame wished a happy 17th anniversary to Rwanda National Police and congratulating newly commissioned police officers. (End)