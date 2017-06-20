Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

Crime Prevention: Youth in Eastern Province urged to be agents of positive change

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 15:17 by administrator
Kigali: The youth from the Eastern Province have been encouraged to be agents of positive change to ensure safer societies, and be part of Rwanda’s transformation.

The call was made by the Governor of the Eastern Province, Judith Kazayire on June 18 while meeting over 400 youths in Mukarange Sector.

The Governor noted that young people have been key players in the transformation of the country including taking a leading role in its liberation.

Flanked by the Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dismas Rutaganira, Governor Kazayire, said that the prevailing peace and security was brought about by young people and "should be maintained by young generation of today."

She pointed out that new emerging security threats such as cybercrimes, human trafficking and money laundering target or are carried out by unguided young generations.

ACP Dismas Rutaganira on his part urged them to shun from any unlawful conduct which may lead them into conflict with the law.

He urged the youth to make their communities crime-free to pave way for sustainable development activities.

"Prosperity cannot be registered in an insecure community," said the RPC. He further appealed to them to increase neighborhood watch as a measure of prevention of any potential criminals who may hide among the community.

ACP Rutaganira sternly warned them against abusing psychotropic substance abuse which has serious legal and health imprecations. (End)

