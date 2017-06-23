Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

Police seize 45kgs of cannabis in Rubavu

Friday, 23 June 2017 18:40 by administrator
Kigali: Police in Rubavu District have arrested a 28-year old man identified as Senzira Uzayisenga, after he was found trafficking about 45kgs of cannabis into the country.

The suspect currently held at Gisenyi Police station, was arrested in Iyobokamana Village of Mbugangari Cell in Gisenyi Sector.

According to the Western Region Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Theobald Kanamugire, Uzayisenga was arrested following information provided by residents, who had suspected him of trafficking drugs.

“After receiving the information and the routes he was using, we trailed Uzayisenga and arrested him carrying six sacks, which we observed that it was cannabis after opening them,” the spokesperson said.

He added that police is currently compiling a case file that would be forwarded for prosecution, and thanked residents that provided information that led to the arrest of the trafficker.

CIP Kanamugire noted that the suspect risks a jail sentence of up to five year years and a fine of up to Rwf5 million as per article 594 of the penal code.

“Narcotic drugs trade and abuse can never be tolerated in Rwanda and Police and the people are at the helm of eradicating the scourge. Such illegal acts negatively impacts one's health and society, therefore, citizens are called to strengthen partnership with security organs through sharing timely information on dealers to break chains of supply and ultimately prevent consumption,” said the spokesperson. (End)

