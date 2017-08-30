Rwigara family under investigations

Kigali: Rumours have been circulating that some members of the Rwigara family have been arrested. However, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has confirmed that no member of the Rwigara family has been arrested.



RNP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theos Badege, confirmed that on Tuesday police officers searched the home of the Rwigaras as part of preliminary investigations into crimes of tax evasion and forgery.



“Reports that they were arrested are untrue and misleading. Police is investigating two cases; one is related to forgery and another is on tax evasion. The search was in that line,” ACP Badege said.



Forgery is contrary to articles 609 and 610 of the penal code while tax evasion contravenes articles 369, 370, and 671 of the penal code.



“The search is part of the Police mandate for conclusive investigations and fair justice." ACP Badege says that the family has admitted to some of the charges. (End)



