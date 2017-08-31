USAID launches a Rwf1.5 Billion Chicken production Project

Musanze: On August 31st, 2017, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a 1.5 billion Rwandan Franc project—called Tworore Inkoko, Twunguke—to train and support 750 farming families around Musanze to raise fast-growing broiler chickens. The launch event took place at a model farm facility managed by Zamura Feeds Ltd, an animal feed production plant in Musanze. The launch was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Rwanda Agriculture Board, the U.S. Government, district officials, and more.



The Tworore Inkoko, Twunguke project, which means “Let’s Raise Chickens and Make Profit!” in Kinyarwanda, is a three year pilot project which will gauge the sustainability of raising broiler chickens in Rwanda.



Broiler chickens are a very fast-growing chicken variety that are incredibly efficient at turning animal feed into meat. Broiler chickens reach their full size after just over a month, and require remarkably little food to grow. With broiler chickens, farmers can produce meat faster and cheaper than with any other land animal in Rwanda - such as goats, cattle, sheep or any other variety of chicken. Best of all, broiler chickens are highly nutritious, delicious and a great source of protein.



“Our hope is that the farmers that raise these chickens will have more money in their pockets and will be able provide more nutritious food for their families and communities,” said Leslie Marbury, the acting Mission Director of USAID/Rwanda at the event launch.



The project is a joint private-public partnership between USAID, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, and the Africa Sustainable Agriculture Project Foundation, the family foundation of Donnie Smith the former CEO of Tyson Foods. The launch event marked the completion of a 10 chicken-coop demonstration farm, and the graduation of the first 26 farmers trained to raise the fast-growing broiler chickens. At the event, each of the 26 farmers were presented with certificates to celebrate their graduation. Soon, over 750 households around Musanze will be growing broiler chickens; allowing farmers to earn more money and address the essential nutrition needs of their communities, as their neighbors buy and eat the tasty chickens. (End)



