FERWAFA President sends condolences over the death of Rayon Sports goalie

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president Nzamwita Vincent has sent condolences to Rayon Sports Fc following the sudden demise of goalkeeper Mutuyimana Evariste.



Mutuyimana passed away on Tuesday morning following respiratory complications according to reports.



In his statement, FERWAFA President said, “It is with great sadness and sorrow that we learned about the passing away of Rayon Sports and former Amavubi goalkeeper Mutuyimana Evariste,”



“On behalf of the FERWAFA Executive Committee and the Rwandan football family, and in my personal name, I hereby present to you, to the Rayon Sports family and to Mr. Mutuyimana’s family our most sincere condolences,” added Nzamwita.



He further added, “Mutuyimana contributed his best to the success of Rwandan football not only through his club but even at the national level in many Amavubi appearances he had ever since he made his debut in 2012. His services will be deeply missed, May his soul RIP,”



The 26-year-old also played for Police FC and Kenyan Premier League side, Sofapaka FC. ( End)







