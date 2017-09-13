Cabinet approves National Strategy for Transformation

Kigali: During an extra-ordinary cabinet meeting held in Village Urugwiro chaired by the Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the cabinet approves the National Strategy for Transformation.



The Cabinet Meeting was briefed on the Seven Year Government Programme: A National Strategy for Transformation (NSTP 1/2017-2024), the Cabinet Meeting approved it after some adjustments.



The Cabinet meeting started by thanking the President of the Republic for the trust bestowed upon the Government team, and especially welcomed new Cabinet Members and wished them success in their duties. Cabinet Members promised the President that they will do their best to accomplish diligently the assigned responsibilities.



President Kagame provided all Cabinet Members, those who have been in Cabinet before and the new Cabinet Members, with guidance which will help them spearhead transformation that Rwandans need and work together towards achieving this common goal.



His message focused on: Coordination of each and everyone’s activities under the stewardship of the Prime Minister; Communication among themselves; Humility and putting citizens first, regardless of being High-Ranking Officials in their Institutions. (End)



