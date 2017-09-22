USAID holds judgment writing workshop for Rwandan Judges

Nyamata: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead development agency of the U.S. government, today launched a judgment writing workshop for Rwandan judges. At the workshop 15 judges updated a manual for standardizing how to write legal decisions. Titled “Inamay’abacamanza ku myandikirey’imanza”, the workshop was facilitated by a team from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law, and was held at the Tulip Hotel in Nyamata.



Clear, standardized judgment writing is important for Rwanda’s legal system. When the legal reasoning behind judicial rulings is clear to lawyers, the general public and other judges, Rwanda’s rule of law is strengthened.



In 2010, the USAID-funded Rwanda Justice Strengthening Project worked with the Rwandan judiciary to develop the first writing manual for Rwandan legal judgments. This manual was used to ensure that all the essential elements of judgments are used in a judge’s written legal decision. These elements include introductions of the facts and legal issues in a case, the reasoning for a decision, and a clear conclusion of the final determination of the case.



The 2010 version of the manual was widely adopted in the Rwandan Judiciary, and has been used to train judges. This new workshop is an opportunity for judges to look back over the last seven years, and assess the strengths and challenges of judgment writing in Rwanda since 2010.



At the workshop, participating judges proposed new ways to improve and harmonize writing among courts and judges across the country. Rwandan judges present at the workshop not only produced an updated version of the Judgment Writing Manual, but will participate in trainings for other judges across Rwanda during 2018.



USAID acknowledges and applauds the strong commitment of the Rwandan Judiciary, Chief Justice Sam Rugege, and the Government of Rwanda for engaging in these types of partnerships to continue to strengthen the rule of law in Rwanda.



The writing workshop is part of USAID’s Legal Capacity Building project. The project is run by the Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law to assist justice institutions and lawyers in Rwanda. The project focuses on three major areas.



First it works with Rwandan lawyers and judges to create training manuals for judges, prosecutors, and lawyers. Second, it works with Rwandan law professors and lawyers to write course books on Rwandan law for use in law faculties and third, it facilitates the creation of the Rwandan Law Review – a scholarly publication for commentary and analysis of Rwandan law. (End)



