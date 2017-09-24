Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

Police arrests Adeline, Anne and Diane Rwigara

Sunday, 24 September 2017 15:19 by administrator
Kigali: Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Saturday September 23, detained Adeline Rwigara, Anne Rwigara, and Diane Rwigara over offenses against state security and forgery.

During ongoing investigations, police uncovered credible evidence linking the trio to offenses against state security.

This was in addition to the behavior of the suspects during preliminary investigations, particularly their consistent refusal to cooperate with the police and publicly revealing information that is, by law, supposed to be confidential.

The Criminal procedure law gives investigators powers to detain a suspect for a maximum of five days in order to conclude investigations and decide, based on the evidence, whether or not to forward the case to prosecution.

The suspects have been informed of their rights including the right to access their legal representatives. (End)



