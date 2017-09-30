Government Senior Officials and Security Chiefs join Gasabo residents in community work

Kigali: The Minister of Local Government, Francis Kaboneka and other Government senior officials that included Ministers, members of the parliament and different other dignitaries joined the population of Munini Cell, Gikomero Sector, Gasabo District in the monthly community work known as ’umuganda’.



The community work was also attended by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Patrick Nyamvumba and other military senior officials.



The day’s work was dedicated to cleaning and planting trees as an environmental protection and beautification initiative in and around the recently completed Rudakabukirwa IDP Model Village in Gikomero.



It is to be reminded that the village, which accommodates 64 families, was constructed by RDF and handed over to the vulnerable people of the area as part of the defence force’s participation in the national development and quest to improve the well being of Rwandans.



While addressing residents, Minister Kaboneka transmitted warm greetings from HE President Kagame to the population thanking them for their joint efforts and participation in the nation’s road to achieving a sustainable development for all.



“Our joint efforts and unity that we witness here and throughout our country have led to the achievements we all see today. That is why we have to safeguard our many achievements like what we have here and be ready and prepared to do even more”, Minister Kaboneka told thousands of people gathered at Rudakabukirwa IDP Model Village.



“We are all called to maintain these roads, protect and maintain these beautiful houses and other infrastructures we are building together as Rwandans” he further reiterated.



Minister Kaboneka emphasized on the cleanliness and urged the population to make environmental protection and beautification their culture.



“Make sure you continue planting fruit trees and other trees in your gardens, at schools and other places because they contribute not only in providing the much needed nutrition value for a healthy leaving but also by protecting our living environment”, he said.



Minister Kaboneka encouraged all Rwandans to keep working hard and collectively to achieve the development they need. The community work or ‘Umuganda’ is held in communities across the country every last Saturday of every month. (End)





