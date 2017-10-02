Sustainable mining to be launched in Rwanda

Kigali: On Tuesday 3rd October 2017, the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in partnership with the Rwanda Mining, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) will be launching the Sustainable Development of Mining in Rwanda (SDMR) Programme.



DFID was invited by the Government of Rwanda to support the environmentally sustainable growth & transformation of Rwanda’s mining sector. This led to the design of the SDMR programme, a three year, £4.2 m programme which commenced in April 2017.



SDMR aims to increase the positive impact of Rwanda’s mining sector on national economic growth, as well as improving the incomes and livelihoods of mining communities. The programme is being implemented by a consortium led by Cardno Emerging Markets (UK), Ltd.



The SDMR official launch will be held on Tuesday, 3rd October, 2017 at the Kigali Convention Centre from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm in the presence of distinguished guests from government, private sector, and the international development community.



This will also be an opportunity to hear from key high level officials, including Hon. Francis Gatare, the CEO of RMB, who will also be part of a panel discussion alongside Mr. Hannington Namara (Managing Director of Equity Bank) and Eng. Coletha Ruhamya, (Director General of Rwanda Environment and Management Authority). (End)



