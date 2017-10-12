Rwanda celebrates risk reduction and mitigaion of disasters

Kigali: For the 7th time, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees rallies the rest of the World to celebrate the Disaster Risk Reduction day themed internationally “Home Safe Home” and nationally “Disaster Free Home, Our Aim and Responsibility”.



The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), in Rwanda, is to be celebrated in Bugesera District, Ngeruka Sector. The DRR day aims at celebrating the way that people and communities around the world reduce their exposure to disasters and raise awareness about the risks that they face. This includes disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness.



Specifically in Rwanda, this day is a curtain raiser for the Disaster Risk Reduction Week. The DRR Week starts with the celebration of the International Disaster Reduction Day from 13th - 19th October, 2017.



The Disaster Risk Reduction Week aims at increasing the awareness of the people about the negative impact of disasters on social, economic, and environmental development. Further, this week enhances the awareness and skills of people in mitigating hydro-meteorological hazards and encourages every individual to take part in building disaster resilient community.



The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees, during this week, carries out different activities. It partners with the population to plant trees to mitigate erosion impact. Together, they recover and dig new water canals. The Ministry in partnership with media houses carries out awareness activities including talk shows, publishing news opinions on disasters and holding a press conference to deeply inform the media and the public on the role of DRR week.



This week will highlight the role of each and every one in disaster Risk reduction, to mitigate the similar situations of disasters like what happened in the previous months of this year, 2017.



From January to 11th October 2017, there have been occurrences of disasters that negatively impacted the population and claimed their lives.



52 people have been killed by disasters of different types since January to 11th October, 2017. 119 were injured. 127 houses were totally destroyed and 4620 half destroyed. 2014ha of different crops have been destroyed and 125 livestock dead among other destroyed things.



The International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR) started in 1989 with the approval of the United Nations General Assembly. The UN General Assembly sees the IDDR as a way to promote a global culture of disaster reduction, including disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness.



Originally celebrated on the second Wednesday of October (resolution 44/236, 22 December 1989), the UN General Assembly decided to designate October 13th as the date to celebrate the IDDR (resolution 64/200, 21 December 2009).(End)





