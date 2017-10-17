Mining irregularities claim 14 lives in one week

Kigali: Police investigations have narrowed down to irregularities within the mining industry, precisely illegal mining to be responsible for the death of 14 people recorded last week in the Southern region.



Among the accidents recorded include one that happened on October 14, in Muhanga District and claimed 8 lives in Nyamirama Cell of Muhanga Sector and injured four.



According to the Police, the victims were illegally mining coltan when a concession collapsed and buried them.



Prior to that, in the neighboring district of Ruhango, three people were buried in a concession belonging to Cyusa Mining Enterprise following a mudslide. The victims were identified as Francois Shyiriburyo, Sixbert Musabyimana, and Gabriel Hakizimana while in Ngororero District, Muhanda Sector, Gaseke Cell another victim was reported. The victim, Fidel Manizabayo died on spot following a landslide as he was mining tin.



Still in the same district on October 11, Muhororo Sector, Myiha Cell, Jean Maurice Tuyishimire was covered by soil while illegally mining.



The Mayor of Muhanga District, Beatrice Uwamariya, where majority of the accidents happened pointed at illegal mining activities to be behind the fatalities.



Previous similar accidents were reported along the southern belt that is mainly rich with coltan, and according to Mayor Uwamariya, majority of the victims are those that opted to do it in an illegal way; the just dig up a ditches with hope that they would find a precious stone somewhere.



“These holes eventually become big; they are not having any support yet even those that go in have no protective gear which eventually leads to accidents,” said Uwamariya.



The self acclaimed artisanal miners are said to have kept a deaf ear on continued call for them to work with certified mining companies.



According to the mayor, such accidents are rare among the certified companies since they have all the safety requirement in place unlike the illegal miners who enter or dig up a concession without any protection.



Reacting to the Muhanga mining accidents, the District Police Commander (DPC) Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Jean Bosco Karega also pointed out preliminary investigations into the fatalities points at illegal mining or where miners are working without proper protection gear.



“It’s absurd that there are people who ignore our frequent call to maintain mining standards and that’s how we end up with such fatalities but one of the measures is to keep up our sensitizations and encourage people to work with registered companies since they have all the protective gears and are insured,” said the DPC.



Among other measures, he said, include working with local authorities at the grass root level to map out all places where illegal mining is conducted and those that do it so that they can be reached out to and given options of having income without exposing their lives to danger.



The DPC further advised mining operators to secure sites and access restricted to authorized personnel.



“Fencing off the mine sites and installation of appropriate safety signs is essential to prevent insecurity, accidents and illegal mining. In addition to that, companies are required to provide toilettes, first aid kits, potable drinking water and mining staff equipment like helmets, boots, gloves, among others, purposely to prevent pollution from human, accidents and diseases of staff and surrounding communities,” he said.



According to the 2015 performance audit report compiled by the Office of the Auditor General, the absence of security and safety in mine sites, encouraged illegal mining activities due to unlimited access of concessions and it contributed to a large number of deaths in concessions precisely, 76 fatalities were reported between 2013 and 2015.



In sensitizing the public against illegal mining and its effects, police also highlights the dangers of exposing or using minors in mining activities and also calls on parents and any well-wisher to report anyone who may use minors in their concessions.



Where cases of illegal mining have been reported, it is alleged that some miners connive with grass root local authorities so that they are given leeway to mine without any requirement.



Undertaking illegal research or commercial activities in valuable minerals attracts a jail term of up to one year and a fine of between Rwf3 million and Rwf10 million or one of these penalties, under article 438 of the penal code. (End)





