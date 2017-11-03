Two private security firms suspended

Kigali: Rwanda National Police (RNP) has indefinitely suspended two private security companies that were operating illegally.



According to the Commissioner for Private Security Service Providers Department at RNP, Chief Supt. Toussaint Muzezayo the suspended firms are; Security Company Against Robbery (SCAR) and Indatemwa Security Company.



“The firms were operating without a license, which is issued by RNP under the law upon fulfilling all requirements,” said Muzezayo.



He added that RNP has started investigations in different parts of the country against people said to be operating as private security personnel.



“So far, we have some higher institutions of learning around Kigali that hire people and give them uniforms and task them with security responsibilities. This is illegal; a private security personnel should belong to a licensed private security company, and vetted,” Chief Supt. Muzezayo said.



He further outlined the risks involved saying that both the one, who hires such person and the employers are at risk.



“A person, who is not vetted could be a criminal, and might exploit the opportunity to commit crimes since they now have unlimited access to premises without being checked,” he added.



He advised to anyone who may want to hire private security company services, to always first ask for a copy of a police license. Currently there are 16 licensed security companies in Rwanda. (End)



