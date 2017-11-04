Four former heads of KOPHAR arrested over embezzlement

Kigali: Four former heads of KOPHAR, a cooperative of community health workers in Gasabo District have been arrested for allegedly embezzling over Rwf10.4 million from the cooperative coffers.



Pierre Gatsitsi, Véronique Mukakigeri, Emmanuel Murenzi and Eric Hategekimana currently detained at Remera Police station were taken into custody on November 1.



According to the police, the arrest followed an audit conducted by Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA) that unearthed the millions of money that were not accounted for during the quartet’s tenure in 2015.



Murenzi was at the time the chairman of KOPHAR, deputized by Mukakigeri with Hategekimana its finance manager while Gatsitsi was in charge of infrastructure monitoring.



“The new committee lodged a complaint of money that they suspect was embezzled during the reign of their predecessors. This prompted RCA to conduct an audit that actually found out that Rwf10, 445, 639 was not accounted for at the time, and the Police investigations also linked the quartet to this alleged crime,” Supt. Emmanuel Hitayezu, said.



“If you are tasked with certain responsibilities, members expect you do exactly what you are required. They expect you to guide and lead them to success. When you decide to steal from them, you will be held accountable,” he added.



Article 325 of the penal code specifies an imprisonment of between seven and ten years, and a fine of between two to five times the value of the embezzled money. (End)



