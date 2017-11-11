Illicit brew seized, destroyed in Gicumbi

Kigali: A joint Police and local leaders’ targeted operation in Rukomo Sector of Gicumbi District against illegal distilleries seized about 5100 litres of illicit brew.



Police spokesperson for the Northern region, Inspector of Police (IP) Innocent Gasasira said that the operation was based on information about a number of people with distilleries in their homes, and producing illicit substances.



“The operation was conducted with the district authorities in different homes that had been mapped out in the cells of Kinyami, Munyinya, Cyeru and Kabeza, where suspects were also apprehended,” IP Gasasira said.



The seized psychotropic substances with different brand names were destroyed in presence of hundreds of residents, who were also sensitized on dangers that such substances cause including domestic conflicts and health hazards.



“These are continuous operations that will be extended to all sectors against anyone distilling illicit brew or psychotropic substances,” he added.



“The better part is that all this is facilitated by the residents themselves, who provide information on dealers,” he explained.



Residents of Gicumbi created anti-drug clubs, at least one in each of the 21 sectors, which have been essential in dealing with the vice. (Fin)





