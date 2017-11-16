Chief Budget Managers urged to stick to PFM procedures

Kigali: Chief Budget Managers (CBMs) have been urged to observe prudent Public Financial Management (PFM) if Rwanda is to meet its strategic development objectives.



CBMs comprise of permanent secretaries, district executive secretaries and heads of Government institutions are currently in Rubavu district for a three day retreat to reflect on the necessary measures that need to be taken in public financial management to deliver to national strategic objectives.



Speaking at the opening of the retreat, Caleb Rwamuganza, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury from Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, underscored the need for efficiency in use of public resources if CBMs are to deliver on strategic objectives.



He noted that unless -business as usual- approach is reversed, it is unlikely that national targets would be met.



“We cannot attain national targets unless we ensure that internal controls and procedures pertaining to prudent public financial management reforms are adhered to. We need to respect the whole PFM cycle,” PS Rwamuganza said.



Obadia Biraro, the Auditor General of State Finances advised chief budget managers to avoid wasteful and unsupported expenditure as they hinder achievements of the country’s targets.



“I call upon each one of you to consistently monitor the performance of entities under your responsibility, ensure implementation of all audit recommendations and ensure capacity development of the human capital you are employing,” Auditor General Biraro said.



Themed “Towards, a transformational public finance management” the CBMs retreat will reflect on what went right or wrong and how to bridge the gap. The retreat also serves as a forum of sharing experiences and challenges faced in the execution of CBMs mandate.



The retreat will update participants on recent development in Public Financial Management aspects affecting the accuracy of financial statements and non PFM issues.



Chief Budget Managers will also be updated on recent development in the e- procurement systems, e – recruitment processes, internet banking, update on key lessons learned from the last Fiscal Year 2016-17 and the harmonization of Central & Local Government 2018-19 planning targets. (End)







