CNLG holds meeting with higher learning institutions

Kigali: Dr. Jean-Damascène Gasanabo delivered a presentation to representatives of Higher Learning Institutions on the CNLG’s annual public lecture series commemorating the 69th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG) by the General Assembly.



The presentation was attended by representatives of the Parliament, Universities, Technical Colleges and other relevant organisations and included a presentation by the Honorable Philibert Uwilingiyimana of the Anti-Genocide Parliamentary Forum on the Forum’s vision, achievements, and goals in relation to education about the Genocide.



The focus of this year’s discussion was on the role of HLIs in supporting the understanding of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi particularly for youth, but also for the wider community. HLIs were called upon to ensure that students are appropriately informed about the history of the genocide through the expansion of institutions’ resource-bases, and are given ample opportunities to discuss the issues through the provision of lectures, talks and workshops.



The presentation also targeted the need for HLIs to contribute to the fight against genocide denial and impunity. Attendees were presented with the status of the fight against impunity for genocide perpetrators, which included information about where fugitives were, how Rwanda has cooperated with the international community in bringing these fugitives to justice, and challenges and obstacles that impede Rwanda’s progress towards justice.



The CNLG advised HLI representatives about their responsibilities in providing opportunities to learn about the Genocide and genocide denial, by for example, organising visits to genocide memorials, promoting membership for Never Again Clubs, encouraging attendance of the Public Lecture, and also presented a list of recommended resources.



HLI representatives posited many constructive comments and questions about their own experiences with genocide education, and ways in which they can implement new policies. Some of these included the implementation of mandatory genocide education courses, a heightened effort to collect genocide testimony, research mechanisms to ensure that Rwanda’s teachers are meeting a high standard of quality, and a stronger collaboration between CNLG and HLIs in curriculum planning and teaching. CNLG reaffirmed its commitment to support HLIs in their activities to combat genocide ideology by providing resources, contacts, information on current activities and achievements in the space of genocide denial, and impunity as well as support research in these subject areas.



Dr. Gasanabo expressed the CNLG’s desire for the commemoration of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime against Genocide to occur on the Friday, 8th November, Saturday, 9th November or within the corresponding week. CNLG would like to thank the representatives for their engagement and collaboration. (End)







