Rwanda to deploy water supply services programme in 2018

Kigali: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) board of directors has approved two loans totaling $171 million to finance Rwanda’s Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme.



Under the programme, water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services will be provided in Kigali and satellite towns of Rubavu, Rusizi, Nyagatare, Muhanga, Huye, Musanze and Karongi.



An estimated 1.1 million people are expected to benefit from the improved water supply services while 475,000 others will have access to better sanitation.



The programme is designed to improve the quality of life and socio-economic development of the country by ensuring equitable provision of adequate, reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services for targeted cities to promote economic growth and transformation.



The programme will be implemented in 48 months, which is to commence in January 2018 at a total cost of $ 262 million.



The AfDB’s $121.137 million loan and $50 million Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF) loan account for 65.24% of the total cost.



While the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the government of Rwanda will contribute 19.25% (€45.000 million) and 15.51% ($40.687 million), respectively.



Water and sanitation services forms part of Vision 2020



The AfDB underlined that this scheme corresponds with Rwanda’s Vision 2020, which envisions scaling up investments in reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.



In this vision water and sanitation services are highlighted as key drivers and enablers of economic transformation and rural development.



The country’s second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRS II) aims to increase access to improved water supply and sanitation to 100% and 58.3%, respectively. (End)





