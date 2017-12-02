140 police peacekeepers departed today to Central African Republic

Kigali: A contingent of 140 Rwanda National Police(RNP) peacekeepers departed today for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).



According to the Police, the specialised force will serve as Peace Support Unit (PSU) and will undertake special duties such as VIPs' security detail among others.



The force that is under the command of ACP Emmanuel Hatari, was saluted off by Commissioner of Police (CP) JB Kabera. They will also be tasked with escort duties as well as static guard like protection of key installations.



Rwanda, one of the leading contributors of peacekeepers, maintains over 1000 police peacekeepers in five missions. The missions are Haiti, Darfur, Abyei, Central African Republic and South Sudan. Meanwhile, an all-female FPU contingent is also set to be deployed in South Sudan come January, next year. (End)





