MIDIMAR visited Nyarugenge Prison to support inmates affected by fire accident

Kigali: The Minister for Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR), Seraphine Mukantabana has urged inmates to properly take care of electric power in prisons to avoid probable fire incidences.

The Minister was speaking while MIDIMAR was offering basic equipment aid worth about 4.5 million Rwandan francs to 171 inmates whose personal items were burned when fire attacked two cells within Nyarugenge Prison on 25/12/2016; at about 3:20 pm. Minister Mukantabana said that it’s great no one died during fire accident.

The Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service(RCS), CGP George Rwigamba, said “though investigation is still underway to establish the exact cause of the fire, which affected two ‘villages’ affected 171 inmates at Nyarugenge Prison, electric power is suspect for the incident. ”

“No worry of burnt of inmates files, the RCS has their original copies both manual copies and in soft system and they can access them anytime they want,” he added.

“The building materials of the prison including the electric wires are outdated, and that is the reason we think that the incidence resulted from it,” he said.

Masumbuko Idrissa, one behalf of the affected inmates, said “We thank all those that intervened to save us RCS, RDF(Rwanda Defense Forces) and Police.” He noted that the affected area by the fire are two villages -Maramba and Karisimbi -, among 20 villages making up the Prison.

The Nyarugenge Prison also known as 1930 holds 3,127 inmates. These inmates are set to relocate to Mageragere Prison starting from February, 2017, according to the Ministry of Justice. (End).