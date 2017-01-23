President Kagame hosts diplomats to New Year Luncheon

Kigali: President Kagame today hosted diplomats accredited to Rwanda, to a new year Luncheon at the Kigali Convention Centre. The Luncheon is an annual event that brings together Rwandan leaders and diplomats to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new one.

Wishing the diplomats a happy new year 2017, President Kagame thanked the diplomats for the important part they play in nurturing partnerships between Rwanda and the respective nations they represent, in development, investment and trade.



“Rwanda is your host country and we will continue to do what we can to make your stay with us both comfortable and productive. 2016 was a good year for us in many respects and together we can take satisfaction in the results of our cooperation. We appreciate you for standing with us and for sharing your views along the way.”



On politics of Rwanda, President Kagame said the progress evident in Rwanda is a result of commitment to good politics.



“A politics that is responsible & forward-looking and centred on our hard-working people. Rwandans also know that we can do even more to safeguard the gains made so far and continue to improve our well-being. We will continue to listen to our citizens, build their capacities, strengthen our institutions & work with our partners. We will succeed if we work closely together, adapting to changing circumstances & contributing our respective strengths.”



Earlier on in the morning, President Kagame received credentials of six newly accredited envoys, representing Morocco, Namibia, Sweden, Canada, Korea and United Arab Emirates. The new envoys joined other diplomats at the Luncheon, where President Kagame proposed a toast to all, and to peace and prosperity for all ‎nations. (End)



