“Nahimana is welcome to Rwanda” - Rwanda Immigration says

Tuesday, 24 January 2017 10:56 by administrator
Father Thomas Nahimana

Kigali: The Rwanda Immigration Public Relations Officer clarified yesterday that Father Nahimana is welcome to Rwanda, according to a press release from the institution.

On 22nd January 2017, the Immigration Officer at Kigali International Airport alerted SN Brussels and other airlines, about issues in Nahimana travel status which is routine procedure.

Butera Yves, the Public Relations Officer stated that (1) Nahimana had applied for a Visa as a French citizen, and yet he was also in possession of an expired Rwandan Passport. (2) Nahimana is yet to notify Immigration that he acquired dual citizenship, as provided for by Rwanda Immigration Law. (3) He had previously used a single entry EAC Tourism Visa.

(4) Nahimana is welcome to Rwanda, as any other citizen. He is also aware of these administrative and Immigration procedural requirements. (End)

 

