President Kagame receives Nigerian communications Minister

Kigali: President Kagame today received a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Communications of Nigeria and members of the Nigeria Private Sector who have been on a two-day study visit in Rwanda.



The Delegation was headed by Adebayo Abdul-Raheem Shittu, the Nigerian Minister of Communications. The Minister said his delegation was impressed by what Rwanda had achieved in the field of ICT.



“We have not only confirmed but really surprised by things we never imagined could have happened in ICT development on the African continent especially in terms of deployment of connectivity across the length and breadth of this country. The Nigerian nation and population are huge, but we have come to learn and be humbled by admitting that knowledge and wisdom are not determined by size, but by capacity. We have not regretted the past two days we have been here,” Minister Adebayo Abdul-Raheem Shittu said.



The Minister of ICT, Philbert Nsengimana said Rwanda was happy to work with Nigeria in the framework of collaboration between African nations towards looking for African solutions.



During their stay, the delegation held meetings with the leadership of MYICT, RURA and Smart Africa. The delegation also visited Korea Telecom Rwanda Networks, the National Cyber security and PKI Centre, kLab and Fab Lab. They also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial. (End)



