Leadership Retreat to focus on social-economic programs

Kigali: Minister Stella Ford Mugabo, in charge of Cabinet Affairs, has told media that the 14th Leadership Retreat will take more time than usual as it will be dealing with national social, economic sectors and programs.



She made the remarks in a press briefing held at Kimihurura, at the Office of the Prime Minister, aimed at detailing resolutions adopted during the cabinet meeting held on 3rd February 2017.



This retreat will focus extensively on vision 2020 progress, delivery of quality services to the citizens, settlement and urbanization, trade and industry for growth with emphasis on trade, energy & ICT infrastructure, as well as human capital development.



“We have planned to use more days in the retreat because we want leaders to reflect on implementation of several national programs, likr the Second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRS 2), Vision 2020 and also to look at Vision 2050” Said Minister Ford.



The 14th leadership retreat is set from February 25 to March 1, at the Rwanda Defence Forces Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, in Eastern Province’s Gatsibo District. (End)



