President Kagame officiates Swearing-in Ceremony of new officials

Kigali: Today, President Kagame officiated the swearing-in ceremony of the new C.E.O of the Rwanda Development Board, a Senator, the new Prosecutor General, a new Judge in the Supreme Court as well as the C.E.O and Deputy C.E.O of the Rwanda Governance Board.



In his address, President Kagame addressed the importance of good governance at every level: “What will enable us to achieve our goals is good governance, how we use our resources and how we behave as leaders.”



“We know where our country comes from and where we want to be. It is up to us to fulfill our responsibilities towards achieving our goals. What will enable us to achieve our goals is good governance, how we use our resources and how we behave as leaders,” President Kagame added.



Concluding his remarks, he added that Rwandans need to work together, using public funds efficiently, to achieve the country’s vision with a special focus on priority areas such as the health sector, education and agriculture. (End)



