President Kagame concludes two-day State visit to Zambia with tour of steel plant

Kigali: At the conclusion of his State visit to the Republic of Zambia, President Kagame yesterday toured the Kafue Steel Plant, located in Kafue town, Lusaka Province. The steel plant is run by Universal Mining and Chemical Industries, established in 2006 to harness local raw materials to produce iron and steel for local consumption and export to neighbouring countries.

Addressing members of the press at the end of the tour, President Kagame said the steel manufacturing plant was a major progress in achieving Zambia’s industrialisation agenda and that it would benefit not only Zambia but also the rest of Africa.



"Here is a good sign of a big step that has been taken to produce steel for our industries. That whole value chain is necessary for the foundations of industrialization of our economies; Zambia's, Rwanda's and Africa's as a whole."



Kafue steel manufacturing plant was conceived in 2001, after Universal Mining and Chemical Industries decided to diversify its production. Kafue steel manufacturing plant is reputed as one of the largest steel producers in Africa. (End)



