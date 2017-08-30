New Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente sworn-in

The new Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente shaking hands President Kagame after swearing-in.

Kigali: This afternoon, President Paul Kagame officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente. The President had earlier today named him as the new Prime Minister, replacing Anastase Murekezi who has led the government since July 2014.



Speaking at the swearing-in event, President Kagame thanked the new Premier for accepting to serve the country as Prime Minister.



“Our way of working is about working together and complementing each other. I trust in his ability, will and determination to serve and achieve what Rwandans expect of him,” President Kagame said.



The Head of State commended the outgoing government headed by Anastase Murekezi for their contribution in moving the country forward. He announced that a new cabinet will be announced tonight. The President appoints cabinet members after consultation with the Prime Minister.



“Our government is about being inclusive. Our aim is to ensure that every Rwandan feels represented by their government,” the President said.



Prior to his appointment as the Prime Minister, Ngirente was working as a Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank in Washington DC. An economist by training, he also worked with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as an advisor.



The Constitution – in its article 116 – prescribes that the Prime Minister is appointed within 15 days from the day of the swearing in of the President of the Republic while other cabinet members shall be appointed within 15 days after the appointment of the Prime Minister. (End)



