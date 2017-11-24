Mohamed bin Zayed receives Rwandan President

Kigali: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday received Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

According to the Emirates News agency, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Rwanda, and means of strengthen and developing them to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples.



During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation particularly regarding economic, investment, development and political issues of common concern, and opportunities for developing the cooperation in a way that serves their common interests.



Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to establish relations and diversify them to all fields, pointing out to the growth and development of relations between the two friendly countries.



President Kagame expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, and reiterated his country's interest and efforts to establish the best relations with the UAE and benefit from its successful development experience.



The meeting also dealt with a number of current developments at regional and international levels as well as issues of common concern. (End)



