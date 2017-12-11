RPF at 30: Over 1,000 to attend RPF international conference on liberation

Kigali: As part of the events lined up for the 30th anniversary celebrations of the RPF Inkotanyi, the political organization has organized an international conference that will bring together global leaders and scholars among others.



The forum that will take place at the RPF Inkotanyi headquarters will be held under the theme; “liberation and transformation: realizing a dignified and prosperous Africa.” Around 1,000 delegates are expected to participate.



“The conference will focus on three main thematic areas: Liberation, Transformation and Self-Reliance. Two sessions are planned with formats ranging from high-level plenary to storytelling, with speakers representing the scope of RPF-Inkotanyi 30 year journey.”



The conference will also be an opportunity for other political parties, partners and friends of the RPF-Inkotanyi to share their experiences and learn from each other’s journeys.



According to the concept note of the conference, it will help increase the awareness of RPF-Inkotanyi’s ideology and its adaptation over time.



It will also help deepen solidarity around the common fate that Africans share and RPF-Inkotanyi’s commitment to contributing to Africa’s transformation.



Among the key speakers at the event include the former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa while among the panelist planned to feature at the meeting include former Assistant Secretary of State for African affairs in the United States, Jendayi Frazer. Others include Kenyan national James Mwangi, who is the Executive Director, Dalberg Group.



The conference will precede several other activities lined up as part of the anniversary celebrations, including the launch of a museum dedicated towards the campaign against the Genocide which will be inaugurated at parliament on Wednesday. Other planned activities include the national congress of the RPF Inkotanyi that is slated for this weekend. (End)



