The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

South African peacekeeper killed and two others injured

Tuesday, 20 December 2016 17:27 by administrator
Kigali: The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from South Africa deployed with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Butembo, North Kivu, earlier yesterday, according to a press release from UN Spokesman of the Secretary-General .

The peacekeeper was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected combatants of a Mayi Mayi armed group. Two other peacekeepers from South Africa were also injured during the firefight.

The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government of South Africa. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

He calls on the authorities of the DRC to ensure that this attack is investigated and its perpetrators are brought to justice. He underlines, once again, that attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable. (End)

