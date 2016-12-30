Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

President Nkurunziza of Burundi accuses Rwanda to disrupt his country

Friday, 30 December 2016 17:59 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Burundi's post-election violences escalated in  May 2015 following the unlawful reelection of President Pierre Nkurunziza (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Kigali : This morning, during a public issue in the province of Rutana (South-East of Burundi), the President of the Republic of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, took it out in Rwanda.

According to SOS Médias Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza said that the "Burundi has never represented a threat to the security of Rwanda" and has "called the Rwandans to stop disrupting the safety in Burundi."

President Pierre Nkurunziza is also back on the amendment of the constitution. He has reaffirmed that he did not see any problem to the proposed changes.

Pierre Nkurunziza estimates that the number of mandates is only one element of the amendment of the constitution. He claims elsewhere deplore the exile of Burundians due to the issue warrants. (End).

 

Next >
 

Most Popular

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

2010 Elections

Image1 Image2 Image3 Image4 Image5 Image6 Image7

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2016 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed