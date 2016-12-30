President Nkurunziza of Burundi accuses Rwanda to disrupt his country

Burundi's post-election violences escalated in May 2015 following the unlawful reelection of President Pierre Nkurunziza (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Kigali : This morning, during a public issue in the province of Rutana (South-East of Burundi), the President of the Republic of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, took it out in Rwanda.

According to SOS Médias Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza said that the "Burundi has never represented a threat to the security of Rwanda" and has "called the Rwandans to stop disrupting the safety in Burundi."



President Pierre Nkurunziza is also back on the amendment of the constitution. He has reaffirmed that he did not see any problem to the proposed changes.



Pierre Nkurunziza estimates that the number of mandates is only one element of the amendment of the constitution. He claims elsewhere deplore the exile of Burundians due to the issue warrants. (End).