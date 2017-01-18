Statement: AU expresses concern on the situation in Cameroon

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AU), Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, is following with concern the evolving situation in the Northwest and Southwest Regions in the Republic of Cameroon, according to a press release from (AU).



The Chairperson regrets the loss of lives and destruction of property that have taken place in some cities and towns in the two regions of Cameroon.



She notes with concern the closing of schools and medical facilities, as well as all acts of violence, arbitrary arrests and detention of individuals suspected of participating in the demonstrations.



The Chairperson of the AU Commission calls for restraint and encourages a continuation of the dialogue initiated by the Government in order to find a solution to the social, political and economic issues motivating the protests.



She reiterates the AU’s support for the respect of the rule of law, and the right to peaceful demonstrations which are critical tenets of democracy.



The AU Commission stands ready to assist the parties in this endeavour.



