Moussa Faki Mahamat elected new Chair to AU Commission

Monday, 30 January 2017 17:15 by RNA Reporter
Moussa Faki Mahamat, new Chair to the African Union Commission

Addis Ababa: Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chadian Foreign Minister has been elected Chairperson of the African Union Commission by Africa’s heads of State and Government during a summit in Ethiopia.

Moussa Faki Mahamat beat Amina Mohamed Kenya’s Foreign Minister in a hotly contested election to occupy the African Union (AU) top job. The election of Mahamat came after seven rounds of voting with other candidates from Botswana, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal.

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the outgoing AU Chairperson had stayed on the job for an extra six months after elections failed to produce a replacement in July during the 27th AU Summit held in Kigali.

Ghana’s Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey was elected Deputy Chairperson.

Elections for the eight Commissioner posts are ongoing. (End)



