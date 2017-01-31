AU Kwame Nkrumah Continental Science Awards presented to winners at summit

Addis-Ababa: African Union Commission recognises two distinguished African Scientist - Prof. Felix Dapare Dakora of Ghana winner in the category of Earth and Life Science and Prof. Ali Ali Hebeish of Egypt winner in the category of Basic Science, Technology and Innovation of the 2016 edition of the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Continental Science Awards. The award ceremony took place on Monday 30th January 2017, during the 28th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, at the AU headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Prof. Ali Ali Hebeish is currently an Emeritus Professor at National Research Center (NRC) Cairo. His research has extensively focused on the chemistry of functionalization of fibrous textile materials, which addresses the global demand for cotton fabrics which exhibit improved multifunctional characteristics. Prof. Ali is the principal investigator for a Nation-Wide Campaign for Textile Development in Egypt.



Prof. Felix Dapare Dakora is currently the South African Research Chair in Agrochemurgy and Plant Symbioses in Chemistry Department, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria. Prof. Felix’s research interest has been in the area of Plant Sciences, with emphasis on the legume/rhizobium symbiosis. Prof. Felix is a Fellow of the Royal Society of South Africa (FRSSAf) and the African Academy of Sciences (AAS).



In his remarks Commissioner Martial De Paul Ikounga explained that the African Union Kwame Nkrumah Science Awards is awarded at three levels: - national, regional and continental, with the objective of honouring the African men and women in science who distinguished themselves by their contribution to African development through their work in the field of research and innovation. He added that the programme is a joint effort between the AU Commission and her Development Partners particularly the European Commission.



The prizes were presented to the winners by H.E Alpha Conde, the President of the Republic of Guinea and incoming Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and H.E Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).



Each of the awardees received a cheque of 100,000 USD to further boost their research capacity in the fields of Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation and Life and Earth Sciences. (End)



