Rwanda to assume the rotating chairmanship of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union

Kigali: Rwanda is chairing the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AUPSC) during this month of February 2017. The council is a vital organ of the African Union and is mandated to make decisions on matters of peace and security on the Africa continent.



During this month, Rwanda is planning to convene an open session on the role of women protecting lives in challenging security environment in Africa, ensuring that there is a continued awareness and engagement on issues of GBV and concrete actions for more women in peace operations.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Rwanda will also preside over a ministerial session on Protecting Children from fighting adult wars, highlighting the case of child soldiers.



The council will also address the issues related to the regional deployment capabilities and the free movement of people and goods and its implications for peace and security.



The constitutive act of the African union in its article 5 (2) empowers the Peace and Security Council to decide on issues related to the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.



Rwanda currently represented by Amb. Hope G. Tumukunde, replaces Sierra Leone which was chairing the AUPSC at the just concluded African Union Summit.



In January 2016, Rwanda has been elected for a term of two years along with Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Uganda and Zambia. The chairmanship of the Council is held by each of the 15 members for one month. (End)



