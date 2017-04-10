Rwandan Embassy in Ethiopia and AU commemorated Genocide against the Tutsi

Kigali: The Rwanda Embassy in Ethiopia together with the African Union Commission last weekend organized in Addis Ababa a solemn event to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.



The 23rd commemoration event was held at the headquarters of the AU and was also attended by the Rwandan community living in Ethiopia, Diplomatic Corps and friends of Rwanda.



Amb. Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, Rwanda Permanent Representative to AU, H.E Thomas Kwesi, AU Deputy Chairperson, and the AU Political Affairs Commissioner Mrs Samate Cessouma Minata lit together the Flame of Remembrance “Urumuri Rutazima”.



Ambassador Tumukunde commended the strong commitment of the AUC and the solidarity shown by the Addis based international community and reminded that the whole world has a responsibility to learn from what happened in Rwanda.



She urged them to fight the genocide ideology as hate crimes and intolerance are ever-increasing around the world and especially in Africa.



“Diversity has continued to become a source of conflicts and killings instead of being source of strength for nation building and sustainable development. We should resist any move by those who want to take negative advantage of the diversity in our countries to fuel ethnic tensions”, she said.



Speaking at the event, the AU Deputy Chairperson, Thomas Kwesi, said that “7th of April is an awakening date that continues to stir our resolve to the value of life and humanity and renew our collective commitment to uphold human rights”.



He further stressed that the roots of genocide ideology are nowhere else to be found but in the history of colonialism and its divide and rule policy.



His speech also included a message of hope emulating Rwanda as a country that has turned a crisis into opportunity and which remains a vivid example of leadership and continuity.



The ceremony was concluded by a minute of silence in the memory of the more than 1 million souls that perished in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.



Later on that evening, the Rwandan Community gathered at the Chancery of the Embassy for a night vigil. (End)



